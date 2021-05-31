*BREAKING NEWS* Lio Rush Revealed as The Joker at Double or Nothing

During tonight’s AEW Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing former WWE Superstar and former MLW Middleweight champion Lio Rush was revealed as The Joker and made his AEW debut.

Since being released from WWE last year Rush has appeared on season 36 of The Challenge, Double Agents. Then he went on to win the MLW Middleweight Championship from Myron Reed and has made appearances for New Japan USA. 

Rush unfortunately was eliminated quickly from the match 

