BREAKING NEWS* Malakai Black is #AllElite

Tonight was the first AEW show on the road as AEW presented Road Rager from Miami Florida.

During the show we had an in ring interview as Tony Schiavone was conducting an interview with Arn Anderson. The lights would go out during the interview and former WWE superstar Aleister Black now known as Malakai Black showed up and hit black mass on Cody Rhodes.

Looks like Malakai Black is #AllElite

