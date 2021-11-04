BREAKING NEWS* Multiple WWE Talent Released 11.3.21

Tonight it is with a heavy heart that we announced that TONS of main roster and NXT talent have been released from WWE today.

We will be posting and updating the ENTIRE list of released superstars which include a recent main roster call up, a bearcat and a former two time NXT Champion.

Here is the full list of today’s released WWE superstars:

Oney Lorcan

Ember Moon

B Fab

Franky Monet

Scarlett Bordeaux

Karrion Kross

Jessi Kamea

Katrina Cortez aka Elektra Lopez

Jeet Rama

Trey Baxter

Zayda Ramier

Gran Metalik

Lince Dorado

Nia Jax

Mia Yim

Harry Smith

Keith Lee

Eva Marie

We would like to wish all these wrestlers the best in their future endeavors. We wish them nothing but the best and hope they land on their feet as soon as possible.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we will continue to update the list as more releases are announced.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!