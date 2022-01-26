BREAKING NEWS* NXT Vengeance Day 2022 Announced

Just before WWE NXT 2.0 went on the air tonight WWE took to Twitter to announce the return of NXT Vengeance Day.

The show will take place on February 15 which is a Tuesday and will be airing on the USA Network.

It was also announced just a while ago via Vic Joseph during the MSK vs Jacket Time Dusty Cup quarterfinal match that the finals of the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Classic will take place at Vengeance Day.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we will be keeping you up to date on all this NXT Vengeance Day.

