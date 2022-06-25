Skip to main content
*BREAKING NEWS* Pat McAfee challenges Happy Corbin to a match at Summerslam



Tonight SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee responded to Happy Corbin’s remarks that if they had a match McAfee would wish he was dead. 

McAfee would end up challenging Corbin to a match in Nashville, Tennessee at Summerslam. 

Michael Cole would then announce that Corbin was in the building and will respond to the challenge next week.

