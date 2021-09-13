BREAKING NEWS* SAMOA JOE RELINQUISHES THE NXT TITLE

It was announced just minutes ago that WWE Superstar and current NXT Champion Samoa Joe has to relinquish the NXT Title.

Samoa Joe went to Twitter to explain his reasoning for relinquishing the title. Joe would explain that he has some injuries that WWE wants him to take care of and will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future.

Here is the video:

This past Tuesday on WWE NXT William Regal announced that a fatal four way will take place on this Tuesday. The fatal four way consist of Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O’Reilly, LA Knight and Pete Dunne to determine a new number one contender to the NXT Championship. With the news of Joe relinquishing the belt one can hope/think the number contender’s match will become a title match.

Tune into NXT this Tuesday for all the aftermath.

