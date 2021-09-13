September 13, 2021
*BREAKING NEWS* SAMOA JOE RELINQUISHES THE NXT TITLE

*BREAKING NEWS* SAMOA JOE RELINQUISHES THE NXT TITLE

Author:
Publish date:

It was announced just minutes ago that WWE Superstar and current NXT Champion Samoa Joe has to relinquish the NXT Title. 

Samoa Joe went to Twitter to explain his reasoning for relinquishing the title. Joe would explain that he has some injuries that WWE wants him to take care of and will keep him out of action for the foreseeable future. 

Here is the video:

This past Tuesday on WWE NXT William Regal announced that a fatal four way will take place on this Tuesday. The fatal four way consist of Tommaso Ciampa, Kyle O’Reilly, LA Knight and Pete Dunne to determine a new number one contender to the NXT Championship. With the news of Joe relinquishing the belt one can hope/think the number contender’s match will become a title match. 

Tune into NXT this Tuesday for all the aftermath. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

A0ED643C-3BAC-41FD-9496-B064DD5D005F
WWE NXT

*BREAKING NEWS* SAMOA JOE RELINQUISHES THE NXT TITLE

20210903_SDMatchPrev_Brcoklesnar_FC_Tonight--a38313790484e3525d7f6fa59f93aa61
LIVE Coverage

WWE SmackDown LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (09.10.21)

680C65B8-3CC4-45DC-BDEA-8D40300EA81C
AEW News

AEW Rampage Preview 9.10.21

A6B296CA-5A5F-43EF-A567-88C2AFEA674F
WWE Smackdown

WWE Super SmackDown Preview 9.10.21

ADA3CD14-EC30-4EAE-9B6A-44BD17BACE5A
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* WWE Signs Olympic Gold Medalist and Reigning NCAA Champion Gable Stevenson

84F48314-751C-4527-9AA5-71B980C0D262
WWE News

Paul Levesque aka Triple H Undergoes Successful Procedure Last Week

62F4BFA5-1EC8-4AEB-91B3-95756C777ED1
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Labor Day 2021 Viewership and Ratings 9.5.21

AEW-Dynamite-Preview-9-8-21-550x330
AEW News

AEW Dynamite Preview