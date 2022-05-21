BREAKING NEWS* Sasha Banks and Naomi suspend indefinitely

Tonight during SmackDown Micheal Cole announced that the now former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely.

This past Monday before RAW went on the air it was rumored and later confirmed that Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the tapings.

During the show it was announced that a six pack challenge was planned to crown a new challenger for RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir.

In an unprecedented WWE statement it was revealed that Banks and Naomi left the titles on the desk of John Laurinaitis’ desk before leaving the building.

The six pack challenge would then turn into a singles match with Asuka defeating Becky Lynch to challenge BelAir for the title at Hell in a Cell.

Cole would then go onto announced that a tournament would be held in the future to crown brand new tag team champions.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we keep you updated on this situation and tournament.

