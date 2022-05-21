Skip to main content
*BREAKING NEWS* Sasha Banks and Naomi suspend indefinitely

*BREAKING NEWS* Sasha Banks and Naomi suspend indefinitely

Tonight during SmackDown Micheal Cole announced that the now former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely.

This past Monday before RAW went on the air it was rumored and later confirmed that Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the tapings. 

During the show it was announced that a six pack challenge was planned to crown a new challenger for RAW Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir. 

In an unprecedented WWE statement it was revealed that Banks and Naomi left the titles on the desk of John Laurinaitis’ desk before leaving the building. 

The six pack challenge would then turn into a singles match with Asuka defeating Becky Lynch to challenge BelAir for the title at Hell in a Cell.

Cole would then go onto announced that a tournament would be held in the future to crown brand new tag team champions.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we keep you updated on this situation and tournament. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

9C0C276E-A918-4960-9289-5C0637714B02
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Sasha Banks and Naomi suspend indefinitely

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 5.20.22

660748D1-81A6-42F9-9A1B-AA3431DBAE53
WWE News

WWE’s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon announces leave of absence

9A9F9EEB-3317-49F2-8464-D178284BA2EC
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: The semifinals set for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, Title match set for In Your House and Santos defeated The Don of NXT 5.17.22

09756E41-A6CA-466A-A24D-3B3DB85249E8
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT Live Events are back starting June 10

9212DCA2-C8F0-4BC7-A46F-603F087D8BFB
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 5.17.22

567AED78-179D-455B-972F-E6870451046D
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Bobby Lashley escapes the cage, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to battle inside the cell and Asuka becomes number one contender 5.16.22

D1CF1596-F0F1-4714-8EEC-59381EC60690
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 5.16.22