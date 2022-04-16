BREAKING NEWS* Tag Team Championship Unification Match Announced For WrestleMania Backlash

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown the new Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns gave The Usos a mission to bring the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Bloodline.

This week The Usos showed up on RAW to challenge RK-Bro to a unification match. Tonight Randy Orton and Riddle showed up on SmackDown to accept the challenge.

The Tag Team Unification Match has now been made officially in three weeks time at WrestleMania Backlash

