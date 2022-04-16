Skip to main content
*BREAKING NEWS* Tag Team Championship Unification Match Announced For WrestleMania Backlash

*BREAKING NEWS* Tag Team Championship Unification Match Announced For WrestleMania Backlash

Last week on Friday Night SmackDown the new Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns gave The Usos a mission to bring the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Bloodline. 

This week The Usos showed up on RAW to challenge RK-Bro to a unification match. Tonight Randy Orton and Riddle showed up on SmackDown to accept the challenge.

The Tag Team Unification Match has now been made officially in three weeks time at WrestleMania Backlash 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

099007C4-0D54-495E-8FE9-D0F7C57DE5F2
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* Tag Team Championship Unification Match Announced For WrestleMania Backlash

20160D99-AA66-4168-B3A3-7C81CC708B8B
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 4.15.22

225244BE-223B-4BD7-A60A-224C7497DCD7
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Carmelo Hayes wants his title back, Natalya returns to NXT and Pretty Deadly wins tag team gold 4.12.22

7991E43F-0BED-4210-93C5-DF1E2C702B5C
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview 4.12.22

FB951D8D-1888-4FCB-BDE2-C28ACA7896E6
WWE News

*BREAKING NEWS* WWE returns to the United Kingdom for its first major stadium event in 30 years

FBB7F193-4938-4D62-BD9C-BD829AFB0181
WWE News

The rematch between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins set for WrestleMania Backlash

0FD9548B-C2A4-4887-B283-4ECFC29FDF2F
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Cody’s first match in six years, Wild Bachelorette party leds to double wedding next week and Usos look to unify 4.11.22

169CC277-F89B-46A6-8820-7F0927E0D63D
WWE News

New NXT Tag Team Champions to be determined in a Gauntlet Match this Tuesday