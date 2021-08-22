BREAKING NEWS* THE MAN COMES BACK AROUND AND WINS GOLD

Tonight during SummerSlam it was announced that Sasha Banks was unable to compete tonight in the WrestleMania rematch.

It was then announced that Carmella would be Sasha’s replacement only for The Man, Becky Lynch to make her long awaited return.

Becky then took out Carmella and challenged Bianca to a match for her title and Bianca accepted the challenge.

Becky would go on to squash Bianca to win the gold:

