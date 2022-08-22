BREAKING NEWS* Toxic Attraction has withdrawn from the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament

WWE just recently announced that NXT 2.0’s Toxic Attraction has withdrawn from the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament due to Gigi Dolin suffering an injury.

It was also announced that a second chance fatal four way tag team match was announced for SmackDown this Friday.

This news comes off the heels of Dolin and Jayce Jayne replacing the NXT team of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark due to them suffering an injury as well.

Dolin and Jayne would defeat the team of Sonya Deville and Natalya in their WWE main roster debut on the 1200 edition of SmackDown advancing to the semifinals.

Who will win the second chance match and face the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah?

