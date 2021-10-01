BREAKING NEWS* Women’s Triple Threat Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel

This past Sunday at the Extreme Rules PPV “The Man” Becky Lynch put her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against “The EST of WWE” Bianca BelAir. The match ended in disqualification as “The Boss” Sasha Banks made her return and attacked both champion and challenger.

After the assault she announced that she will see them both again tonight on Night One of the WWE Draft.

Earlier today WWE announced that history will be made at WWE Crown Jewel which takes place on the 21st of this month. They announced that Becky Lynch will defend her title in a triple threat match against both Bianca BelAir and Sasha Banks.

Here is the official tweet:

The first and last time a women’s title was defended at Crown Jewel was at last year’s event when Bayley successfully defended the SmackDown Women’s Title against Naomi.

This match will also mark just the third ever women’s match to take place at the event.

