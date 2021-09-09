September 9, 2021
*BREAKING NEWS* WWE Signs Olympic Gold Medalist and Reigning NCAA Champion Gable Stevenson

Today it was announced via ESPN that 2020 Olympic gold medalist Gable Stevenson has put pen to paper and signed with WWE. 

Stevenson made his Olympic debut at this summer’s Olympic Games winning a gold medal in wrestling. He also made an appearance at this past month’s SummerSlam. 

Here is the official tweet from WWE:

What makes this deal historic is that this is the company’s first every NIL and Stevenson will be able to defend his NCAA Title for the University of Minnesota. 

Stevenson has been on WWE’s radar for a while now as he made an appearance at a recent NXT TakeOver with Stephanie McMahon. 

