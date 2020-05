During tonight’s NXT broadcast, Triple H, Shawn Michaels (with a cameo from Road Dogg) announced that the old-school “In Your House” event will be making it’s return on June 7th LIVE on the WWE Network.

The event is being dubbed as the next NXT TakeOver PPV.

Check-out the announcement, below!

