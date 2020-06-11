BREAKING* Paul Heyman Removed From WWE Creative Team

WWE has just announced moments ago, that Paul Heyman will now be solely an on-screen talent and no longer working with the creative team.

The company announced that Bruce Prichard will now be the head of both RAW and SmackDown creative.

