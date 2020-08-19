BREAKING* Renee Young Leaving WWE

According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, long-time WWE broadcaster, Renee Young (real name, Renee Good), will be departing the company.

Young gave the company notice, last week, however there is no word on when her final date with the company will be.

The 32 year old, Canadian broadcast personality has been a mainstay with WWE since her arrival in 2012, hosting a myriad of shows for the company, most notably WWE Backstage & a number of PPV events kick-off panels.

Young made history when she became WWE’s first full-time announcer when she joined the Monday Night RAW commentary team in August of 2018.

