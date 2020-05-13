BREAKING* Sami Zayn Vacates Intercontinental Championship, WWE Announces Tournament to Crown New Champion, Starting This Friday

During tonight's WWE Backstage, it was announced that Sami Zayn will be vacating the Intercontinental Championship, effective immediately.

In the announcement, WWE didn't give a specific reason for Zayn vacating the title, other then he was "unable to compete"..although the reason is believed to be that he's unable to travel back to America from his residence in Canada due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also announced that a tournament to crown a new champion will begin, this Friday night on SmackDown. No matches or participants have yet been announced for the tournament.

See the official announcement, below!

