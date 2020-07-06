BREAKING* SummerSlam Officially Moved To The WWE Performance Center

According to PWInsider, this year's SummerSlam PPV event will be moved from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Rumors have been circulating for weeks about WWE hoping to move the event from Massachusetts to Florida, but to an arena with real fans in attendance but it appears as if the spike in cases in the state of Florida have neutered those plans and the event will now be held at the company's performance center, which has been the home to every non-NXT, WWE event since mid-March.

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.