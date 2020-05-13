BREAKING* Triple H and Shawn Michaels to Make Major Announcement Tonight on #WWENXT

According to WWE NXT’s official Twitter account, D-Generation-X, Triple H and Shawn Michaels will be making a major announcement on tonight’s episode of NXT.

It was announced on this morning’s edition of WWE’s show, “The Bump” by NXT General Manager, William Regal, that a major announcement would be made on tonight’s NXT...no word on what the announcement is slated to be, however.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com for the latest on this breaking story and any other breaking news in the world of Pro Wrestling! You can find me on Twitter (@TattedCJ)!