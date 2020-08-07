BREAKING* Turner Executive and Major AEW Supporter No Longer With Company

According to multiple reports, Warner Media (media company that owns TNT, among other networks) are making massive changes to their executive ranks under new CEO, Jason Kilar.

It's being reported that among those changes, will be TNT, TBS and TruTV President, Kevin Reilly, along with consumer chairman, Bob Greenblatt will no longer be with Warner Media.

Kevin Reilly was quite possibly the biggest supporter of AEW, at Warner Media. Reilly was the engine to AEW's 4-year extension with TNT, which was agreed to, earlier this year.

Reilly said the following about the extension, earlier this year:

“I just had this idea that this was the time to invest,” he says. “This is a startup. It’s already over-delivered out of the gate. That’s really when you want to hit the gasoline a little bit. The guys already have ideas about additional talent and things they want to do and I wanted to incentivize them as a partner to do that. We also wanted to gave fans and talent who potentially want to come work with us the sense that this is here to stay. You can invest in it, it’s here to stay, and it’s only going to get better.”

It'll be interesting to see if Warner Media and TNT will be any less supportive of AEW, although with their continuous solid ratings, you'd have to think that is a very happy relationship as we near the 1-year mark of AEW's TNT debut, which happens, this October.

