BREAKING* WWE Release Authors Of Pain

WWE has announced the abrupt releases of both Akam & Rezar it Authors of Pain, moments ago.

The former RAW & NXT Tag-Team Champions made their company debut in 2016 before most recently being aligned with Seth Rollins in his new Monday Night Messiah gimmick before Rezar forced the pair off of TV due to an injury.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Be sure to stay with WrestlingNewsWorld.com and (@WNWNews) on Twitter for all of your Pro Wrestling news and needs! You can find me on Twitter (@WNWFaria)!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!