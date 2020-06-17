BREAKING* WWE Reportedly Cancels Today’s SmackDown Tapings

According to multiple reports, WWE has cancelled their planned SmackDown tapings, which were originally scheduled for today.

No official word on the reasoning but we can only think that it has to do with a WWE Performance Center member testing positive for COVID-19, last week.

That positive test caused WWE to cancel their tapings, yesterday and instead conduct extensive testing to ALL members of the staff, crew and talent.

