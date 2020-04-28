Gerald Brisco Furloughed By WWE

Per Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Gerald Brisco was furloughed from his role during the April 15th cuts. Gerald Brisco is a long time employee and has been with the company since 1984. His role backstage has been praised by many and some fans know him as one of Vince's "stooges" from the Attitude Era.

It's been stated that the last day for furloughed employees is July 1st and per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful "he has had some good options come his way". You would have to believe with the wealth of knowledge Brisco has being a part of a extremely successful company any promotion would welcome him in.