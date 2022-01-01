Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Brock Lesnar Fights For The WWE Title At Day One
Brock Lesnar Fights For The WWE Title At Day One

Hours before WWE airs its event of the new year, it has been reported that 'Tribal Chief' and Universal Champion Roman Reigns has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be unable to defend his title.

In response to this, WWE has reported on its Twitter account that the fatal four-way WWE title match between champion Big E, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Kevins Owens has now become a five way with Brock Lesnar being thrown into the mix.

Will the inclusion of 'The Beast Incarnate" lead to a title change on WWE Day One?...It's Unknown at the time, but we will be updating you on this and other news relating to this event as it unfolds.




