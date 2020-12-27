A tragic loss in the world of wrestling

Earlier this evening the wrestling world received shocking news as AEW wrestler Brodie Lee, real name Jon Huber, passed away at the age of 41. It has not been identified as to the cause of death at this time. AEW sent out the following tweet:

The following was sent out by his wife Amanda:

Before coming to AEW, Lee wrestled in WWE as Luke Harper. On behalf of the Wrestling News World family, thoughts and prayers go to his wife Amanda and his two children. We will have more on this tragic story as it develops.