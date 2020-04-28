Cain Velasquez Released By WWE

As first reported by Dave Meltzer on the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio.



Cain Velasquez has been released by the WWE. This comes after a string of releases by the WWE. Velasquez has not appeared since Crown Jewel on Oct. 31. Cain was reported to be at the performance center & was even scheduled for some live shows, but was pulled from them due to his knew, which he has had struggles with in the past. There is still no official confirmation from the WWE.



