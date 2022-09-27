Skip to main content
Candice LeRae made her return and Monday Night RAW debut on the 9.26.22 edition of RAW

Tonight Candice LeRae made her shocking return to WWE on Monday Night RAW defeating Nikki A.S.H. in quick fashion. 

The last time LeRae was in a wrestling ring was on the June 7th, 2021 edition of NXT losing the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship to Io Shirai and Zoey Stark.

Following the lost it was announced that LeRae and husband Johnny Gargano was expecting their first child.

Their son Quill would be born on February 17, 2022. LeRae remained under contract until May of this year before making her return. 

