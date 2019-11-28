Celebrashon for Le Champion (AEW Results 11-27-19)

Returning to the Sears Center, All Elite Wrestling brings the 9th episode of AEW Dynamite. Full results of the show are below.

Thanksgiving Celebrashon for Le Champion

The show opens up with Soul Train Jones bringing Chris Jericho to the ring. A marching band is there, inflatables, and lots of decor in the ring. Jericho is there to celebrate being champion and he wants his "Thank You."

The segment had a lot of fun moments including Sammy Guevara giving Jericho a large pop-out poster of the two hugging, a Boricua basket from Santana & Ortiz, and a goat for JeriGOAT.

During the segment, Jericho also announced that an official champagne named, you guessed it, "A Little Bit of the Bubbly" will be sold soon.

The segment ends with SCU breaking up the party due to the Inner Circle bullying Justin Roberts in the ring.

Best Friends (Trent? & Chuck Taylor) with Orange Cassidy vs the Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr & Rey Fenix)

Dasha Fuentes made her return to wrestling on cable television announcing the arrival of the Best Friends and a turkey costume wearing Orange Cassidy.

This was a fairly decent match ending in a victory for the Best Friends as Trent? picked up the pinball victory on Rey Fenix.

Bea Priestly & Emi Sakura vs Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander

This was a good back and forth between both teams. AEW looks to be making a bit of an effort to showcase more of the women's division since Full Gear. This particular WNW writer would like to see more than one match a week, but this match was a great step in showcasing more talent.

Kris Statlander was particularly impressive in this one as she has wrestled for just two years. However, she would take the pin from Emi Sakura who picked up the win for her team in this contest.

Jon Moxley Promo

Moxley is declaring war on the roster and has laid out another open challenge. Top of the food chain and all of that.

Cody vs Matt Nix

Cody returned to action tonight and picked up a really quick victory over an enhancement talent named Matt Nix.

After the match, Cody calls out MJF only to be beat down by a debuting team named the Butcher and the Blade who was accompanied by Allie who JR called "The Bunny."

Kenny Omega vs PAC

Last week, Kenny declared that he was going to get his revenge on PAC who he accused of driving him to madness. This week, Kenny & PAC had another great match ending with a crucifix pin victory for the Best Bout Machine.

Adam "Hangman" Page vs MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

Not a very long match, but MJF picks up the victory using the Crossrhodes to become the first ever holder of the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

After the conclusion of the match, Diamond Dallas Page came to the ring to present the very first ring to MJF. Naturally, MJF put it on his pinky finger. He also placed his gum in DDP's hand instead of shaking it which ended up in face-off between the two. Wardlow got into DDP's face as the two nearly came to blows. This was interrupted by officials from the back who prevented the fight from happening.

Dustin Rhodes Promo

Dustin Rhodes is interviewed by Jennifer Decker who is very quickly attacked by members of the Inner Circle. Dustin gains the upper hand momentarily only to be beaten down by Sammy Guevara, Santana, & Ortiz. The Young Bucks run to the ring to save Dustin, The 3 men gain the upper hand again over the Inner Circle and deliver a triple Shattered Dreams to the three.

Scorpio Sky vs Chris Jericho (c) for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship

Jericho and Scorpio Sky both enter the ring with no partners around the ring. Naturally, this wouldn't be the way the match would go. Jake Hager came in to distract Scorpio Sky. SCU would get involved as well before Jericho finally picked up the win using the Walls of Jericho.

After the match, Jon Moxley's music hit and he appeared in the crowd. It looks like Moxley is challenging Jericho. Will we see this next week?

What did you think of tonight's AEW Dynamite?