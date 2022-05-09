Skip to main content
Charlotte Flair seemingly written off TV

Charlotte Flair seemingly written off TV

Tonight at WrestleMania Backlash Charlotte Flair lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit” Match. 

After the match WWE Backstage Interviewer Kayla Braxton announced that Flair was seen in the Trainer’s Room and had suffered a fractured radius.

A fractured radius takes anywhere between three months to a year to heal. 

It looks like Flair will be taking some time off following tonight’s lost. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

D6C8DA4D-50A9-4CFB-B846-478F822AD7F6
WWE News

Charlotte Flair seemingly written off TV

2DD704D3-499B-407B-856E-532D4D73F42C
WWE News

Ronda Rousey Wins SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

EF41E254-16F9-4F7B-9EF2-850BCD1A2DD1
WWE News

Rhea Ripley Joins Judgement Day

DD425B25-ECD6-4E86-8818-8D12D4F90AD0
WWE

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 Preview 5.8.22

0491C1B5-A6A2-4A98-88EC-FF7E24095CFD
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: WrestleMania Backlash Go Home Show 5.6.22

22F6CE1C-484A-4134-A841-CEFACB36E888
WWE NXT

NXT Spring Breakin’ Results: Champions retained the gold, NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Begins Next Week and What happened to Bron Breakker? 5.3.22

9838C63A-212D-442B-AB81-C272881F819E
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Preview 5.3.22

8156B244-EFB1-440C-90DE-CBF7611731BF
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: WrestleMania Backlash Go Home Show 5.2.22