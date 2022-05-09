Charlotte Flair seemingly written off TV

Tonight at WrestleMania Backlash Charlotte Flair lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey in an “I Quit” Match.

After the match WWE Backstage Interviewer Kayla Braxton announced that Flair was seen in the Trainer’s Room and had suffered a fractured radius.

A fractured radius takes anywhere between three months to a year to heal.

It looks like Flair will be taking some time off following tonight’s lost.

