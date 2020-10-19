Charlotte Flair Signs With VaynerSports Agency

Former 11-time WWE Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair has signed with VaynerSports Agency, which was officially announced, earlier this afternoon.

The agency, which is run by Internet personality, Gary Vaynerchuk, has mainly secured the services of several NFL players before branching out to the combat sports world, most notably inking current UFC Heavyweight Champion, Stipe Miocic, earlier this year.

