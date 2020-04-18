Climb the Corporate Ladder Matches Announced for WWE Money in the Bank PPV Event

As seen during Friday night’s WWE Smackdown broadcast, this year’s Money In The Bank matches will feature the competitors having to “climb the corporate ladder” to win. The matches, which were taped from WWE Headquarters earlier this week, will begin on the ground floor and then go all the way up to the roof. That’s where the Money In The Bank briefcases will be located.

Asuka, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, and Dana Brooke have qualified for the women’s match. As of now, the only confirmed entrant in men’s match is Daniel Bryan, who defeated Cesaro last night.

Here is the official announcement from WWE:

This year’s WWE Money In The Bank Men’s and Women’s Match participants will have an even more unique challenge ahead of them than usual.

The match begins on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters, but the briefcases – containing contracts for a championship match anytime, anyplace – will be hanging all the way up on the roof of the corporate tower.

Catch the historic, groundbreaking matches when WWE Money In The Bank streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, May 10, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.