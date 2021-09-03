CM Punk Addresses Fans Who Criticize Tony Khan

If you have not heard already, CM Punk is back. Punk has also been making the media rounds as of late. Punk spoke with Tommy Dreamer & Dave LaGreca of Busted Open Radio & addressed his feelings on the criticism that AEW's Owner & CEO, Tony Khan.

“I see a lot of criticism and I’m like, if the number one criticism is, ‘oh, this guy is a fan, he is a mark’… well shit, aren’t we all? You know what I mean? I’d rather have a guy who’s a fan of it, sitting with a headset on & directing a show rather than somebody who doesn’t like…there’s good and there’s bad & the good far outweighs the bad.”-CM Punk

Listen to CM Punk's comments below:

CM Punk will be returning to the ring September 5th at AEW's ALL OUT verse Darby Allin. Want to see Punk return to the ring, after 7 years? CLICK HERE to Order AEW's ALL OUT