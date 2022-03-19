Skip to main content
Cody Rhodes signs with WWE

Last month the wrestling world was shocked when two founding members of All Elite Wrestling, Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced their departures from the company. 

Many fans began to speculate whether or not The Rhodes would be returning to WWE. Today it was announced that Cody has indeed signed with WWE. 

While it has not been confirmed it appears that a three year deal was made days before his AEW departure and signed shortly after. 

The plan still seems to be on course for Cody vs Seth at WrestleMania in less than two weeks but the timing on the angle changed some things 

