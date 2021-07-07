Competitors Announced For 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament
Tonight at the NXT Great American Bash the competitors for the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament which starts next week were announced.
Here are the list of the competitors:
Trey Baxter:
Trey Baxter is the former Blake Christian and the last time we saw him on NXT TV was when he answered Kushida’s Open Challenge but came up short.
Carmelo Hayes:
The last time we saw he was in a losing effort against former NXT Champion Adam Cole. The sky seems to be the limit for Hayes as the crowd and NXT Universe is fully behind him.
Andre Chase:
This superstar just made his WWE debut this past Friday on 205 Live winning a Breakout Tournament Qualifying Match against Guru Raaj
Josh Briggs:
This superstar is a former EVOLVE champion.
Ikemen Jiro:
This superstar has Almaden his WWE debut on 205 Live and looks to make a name for himself in the Breakout Tournament. NXT welcome to Japanese Handsome Style
Joe Gacy:
This superstar made his WWE debut this past Friday on 205 Live winning an NXT Breakout Tournament Qualifying Match against Desmond Troy.
Odyssey Jones:
Jones will making his WWE debut in the tournament and looking to make his mark on the NXT Universe
Duke Hudson:
This superstar is a former MCW World Champion and will make his debut next week in a first round against Ikemen Jiro
