Competitors Announced For 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament

Competitors Announced For 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament

Author:
Publish date:

Tonight at the NXT Great American Bash the competitors for the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament which starts next week were announced.

Here are the list of the competitors:

Trey Baxter:

Trey Baxter is the former Blake Christian and the last time we saw him on NXT TV was when he answered Kushida’s Open Challenge but came up short. 

Carmelo Hayes:

The last time we saw he was in a losing effort against former NXT Champion Adam Cole. The sky seems to be the limit for Hayes as the crowd and NXT Universe is fully behind him. 

Andre Chase:

This superstar just made his WWE debut this past Friday on 205 Live winning a Breakout Tournament Qualifying Match against Guru Raaj

Josh Briggs:

This superstar is a former EVOLVE champion. 

Ikemen Jiro:

This superstar has Almaden his WWE debut on 205 Live and looks to make a name for himself in the Breakout Tournament. NXT welcome to Japanese Handsome Style

Joe Gacy:

This superstar made his WWE debut this past Friday on 205 Live winning an NXT Breakout Tournament Qualifying Match against Desmond Troy.

Odyssey Jones: 

Jones will making his WWE debut in the tournament and looking to make his mark on the NXT Universe

Duke Hudson:

This superstar is a former MCW World Champion and will make his debut next week in a first round against Ikemen Jiro

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

70D5B760-67DA-4D62-9671-2F7981BF6436
WWE NXT

New Champions Crowned and Superstar Returns

CA84C152-BAD2-4455-9235-10B64E61936E
WWE NXT

Competitors Announced For 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament

016CA2C6-EED2-4C78-97B8-81DE5F7AD261
WWE NXT

WWE NXT The Great American Bash Preview 7.6.21

Great American Bash 2021
WWE NXT

Who Should Win At The Great American Bash 2021?

20210629_Raw_LashleyXavierWoods_FC_Monday--a5108366c248b45f54dae170664dc55f
LIVE Coverage

WWE Raw LIVE coverage and commentary w/ Kevin Christopher Sullivan (07.05.21)

CFD5E716-AA30-443B-B838-7C45E2E7AE73
WWE Raw

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 7.5.21

62BBF818-B016-42E6-A55A-440A8C681C8F
WWE Raw

WNW Retro Review First Watch: 1996 Royal Rumble Go Home Show 1.15.1996

hit row
WWE

Meg's Weekly 5 (06-28-2021)