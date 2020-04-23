Confirmation Of No WWE2K21

During the Q1 financial call Vince McMahon has confirmed that there would be no WWE2K21 video game.

This breaks a twenty year cycle from WWE's first release of the then WWF Smackdown video game back in 2000. The series evolved into RAW versus Smackdown before taking up the 2K title in 2013.

The latest video game in the series WWE2K20 did receive some criticism upon its release so hopefully the developers now have a chance and the time to create something special for the comeback game which will hopefully be WWE2K22.