Credit Card Machines Down at Allegiant Stadium

Fans have been having a terrible experience when it comes to the home of tonight’s SummerSlam PPV, Allegiant Stadium.

The first issue were the travel options to get to the stadium as cabs, ubers, and lyfts weren’t going directly to the stadium or dropping fans off blocks away an hour before showtime.

Now fans in attendance are reporting that all the credit card machines are down and they can’t purchase food, drinks or merchandise.

