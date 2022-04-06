Current NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter Released

One half of the current NXT tag champions MSK, Nash Carter was released today.

Carter along with his tag team partner Wes Lee signed with WWE back in December of 2020 and shortly after debuted in the 2021 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

They would eventually go on to win the tournament and became tag team champions at NXT Stand and Deliver Night 1.

MSK just recently won the tag titles for the second time this past Saturday in a triple threat against The Creed Brothers and now former champions Imperium.

Carter is also known for his time in Impact Wrestling known as Zachary Wentz along with Lee fka as Desmond Xavier and Trey Miguel in a trio called The Rascalz.

Since his release it is unknown what will happen to the NXT Tag Team Championship.

