Current WrestleMania 36 Card With Spoilers

WrestleMania is just over a week away and the show has already been taped. There have been changes to the original card and some Superstars are receiving incredible opportunities. Even with the changes that had to occur, the card is still loaded with tons of talent.



WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)



WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. Goldberg (c)

*This match was changed due to Reigns pulling out of the match because of the Coronavirus*



NXT Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)



RAW Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)



Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)



RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits (c)

*This match was changed due to Andrade having an injury, Austin Theory replaced Andrade in the tapings.*



WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (c)



Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

Jimmy or Jey Uso vs. John Morrison (c)

(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz)



WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)



Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton



Boneyard Match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles



Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt



Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins



Elias vs. King Baron Corbin



Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler



Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

*Some believed this match didn't get taped due to Lashley self quarantining, however it appears that he was not available for the build of this match but the match did occur.*



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

There has been rumors of the show being 16 matches long, split into two nights of 8 and that's what this appears to be. It's unsure at this time which matches happen on which night. WrestleMania 36 airs on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 via pay-per-view and the WWE Network. The start time for both nights is 7pm ET. Stay tuned for more updates on the card.