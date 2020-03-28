Current WrestleMania 36 Card With Spoilers
WrestleMania is just over a week away and the show has already been taped. There have been changes to the original card and some Superstars are receiving incredible opportunities. Even with the changes that had to occur, the card is still loaded with tons of talent.
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Goldberg (c)
*This match was changed due to Reigns pulling out of the match because of the Coronavirus*
NXT Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)
Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title
Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits (c)
*This match was changed due to Andrade having an injury, Austin Theory replaced Andrade in the tapings.*
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (c)
Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
Jimmy or Jey Uso vs. John Morrison (c)
(Changed from The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)
Last Man Standing Match
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Boneyard Match
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
Firefly Fun House Match
John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Elias vs. King Baron Corbin
Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black
*Some believed this match didn't get taped due to Lashley self quarantining, however it appears that he was not available for the build of this match but the match did occur.*
There has been rumors of the show being 16 matches long, split into two nights of 8 and that's what this appears to be. It's unsure at this time which matches happen on which night. WrestleMania 36 airs on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 via pay-per-view and the WWE Network. The start time for both nights is 7pm ET. Stay tuned for more updates on the card.