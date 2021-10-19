Daniel Garcia is #ALLELITE

Daniel Garcia has been seen on AEW television for quite some time now and has teamed up with AEW newest tag team, 2point0.

He has faced off against the likes of CM Punk, Lee Moraity, Darby Allin and Sting since his AEW Debut a few months ago.

Earlier today it was announced by AEW President, CEO and GM Tony Khan that Garcia has now signed a full time contract with All Elite Wrestling.

Here is the official tweet:

