It was announced during tonight’s AEW Double or Nothing PPV that the next PPV comes our way this Labor Day Weekend is All Out.

All Out will take place where the very first episode of Dynamite took place back in 2019 in Chicago, Illinois on September 5th, 2021

Here the official tweet:

