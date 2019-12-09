Dave Bautista is WWE Hall of Fame Bound

Dave Bautista is having a really great go of things lately. After having a much discussed exchange of tweets between Dana Brooke and himself, the man dubbed "the Animal" will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April.

Bautista had a decorated career in the WWE and was most recently seen wrestling Triple H at last year's WrestleMania. The Animal is a six-time WWE World Champion and a founding member of the faction Evolution which included Triple H, Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Bautista himself.

Per PEOPLE, Bautista was quoted as saying "Vince called me personally to ask me, I was just... I wasn't surprised, but I was pretty happy. It's a good feeling, it's a really great feeling."

The former wrestler turned movie star joins legendary wrestling faction NWO in the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class.