Deonna Purrazzo's Ventures Of The Vurtuosa Premieres This Thursday

IWTV’s latest original series, Ventures Of The Virtuosa, premieres this Thursday night (4/30) at 8pm EDT.



The new interview series will feature Beyond Wrestling’s Drew Cordeiro sitting down with former NXT star “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo as she discusses her wrestling career in detail.



“This is an eye-opening series,” says Cordeiro. “Deonna Purrazzo has accomplished something that nobody in wrestling had done previously by working with WWE, Impact and ROH simultaneously. She pulls absolutely no punches when talking about her experiences.”



You can watch the premiere of Ventures Of The Virtuosa with an IWTV subscription.

