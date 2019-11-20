Despite Continued Ratings Slip, RAW Remains Top 5 Program (11-18-19)

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW was the "go-home" show for WWE's annual PPV - Survivor Series.

The episode featured further development of the Bobby Lashley/Lana/Rusev storyline (spoiler alert: Rusev and Lana finalized divorce) and more development for other storylines happened as well.

The show drew in an average of 2.13 million viewers. The big news this week is that WWE lost fewer viewers from hour 1 (2.25 million viewers) to hour 3 (1.93 million viewers). The first two hours of RAW placed in the top 5 viewed cable programs for the evening with hour 3 placing just outside the top in the 6 slot. Full ratings information is below.