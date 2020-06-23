Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode Officially Traded To Monday Night RAW

As announced moments ago on Monday Night RAW (For LIVE Coverage, Click HERE) Dolph Ziggler announced that he and Robert Roode have been traded to RAW in exchange for AJ Styles being moved over to the blue brand, several weeks ago.

Styles is now the Intercontinental Champion over on SmackDown and Dolph Ziggler is now challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules, in 3 weeks.

