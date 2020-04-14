AEW News: Double Or Nothing To Take Place With New Location

All Elite Wrestling looked to possibly have to cancel their Double or Nothing show this year due to Las Vegas closing the MGM building for events. However AEW has tweeted out that the show will still take place on PPV and will not be canceled or rescheduled.



With the news coming out this week that Florida has deemed professional wrestling as essential it likely means they will have the show in Florida. They could still run the show live as WWE is now running that way. The show will take place on May 23rd at 8pm est and will be available on pay per view.

