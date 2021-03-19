Drew McIntyre on Having His Wrestlemania Moment Taken Away from Him, Lashley, More Inclusion in WWE & Vaccinations | Spectrum Sports 360 & Living The Gimmick Podcast

Drew McIntyre sat down & spoke with Spectrum Sports 360 & the following transcript are from some more notable qoutes from this interview. The entire interview will be available on the Living The Gimmick Podcast's Patreon & released free on Tuesday.



CLICK HERE for the Living The Gimmick Patreon

On not letting himself get down about having his WrestleMania moment taken away last year:

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't angry, disappointed when I found out after 19 years of hard work and so many ups but a lot, a lot of downs to get to that point that it wasn't going to be in front of 70,000 people at Raymond James Stadium. My family coming from Scotland weren't going to be there. My wife wasn't going to be there. Such a part of my journey, it was going to be in front of nobody. It wasn't until I realized the gravity of the COVID situation and that we were going to be the only original content in the world essentially at that point. And then I thought, wow, it would be pretty selfish Drew that you've got a huge opportunity to really make a difference in the world."-McIntyre

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

On the importance of people getting vaccinated and what he looks most forward to once things open up again :

"I'm excited about tours, that's a big thing for me. Like I have not seen my family for a year over in the U.K. I've won the WWE Championship twice, first British Champion. I haven't got to raise it in front of fans in the U.K. as of yet. So yeah, every time I just sit here and think to myself there's going to be fans [at WrestleMania], I just can't wrap my head around it. And when we get to travel again across America, across the world, I am very excited about it. I don't know if it will go back to the way we were, four days a week, I can't say that 100%, but I do know that fans are just chomping at the bit to see us live. And like I say, just everybody does their part, everyone gets their vaccination, we're going to be traveling. We're going to see all the fans in person. And I miss that face to face interaction with everybody."-McIntyre

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

On WWE showing more inclusion and representation with its talent:

"The talent are unbelievable. That's what it comes down to. And it's so incredible to see all these opportunities for everyone from every walk of life. Like if you've got the talent, you're going to get the opportunity. That's what it comes down to these days. And I remember the days of the women in general, before the women's evolution, and I'd be on a show and they would only get two minutes and it was more sexual-based than anything. And it wasn't the best representation for women or certainly inspiring young women out there. And these days to see how far they've come and the opportunities they get, and they're stealing the show multiple nights, and you mentioned, Sasha and Bianca, two of our most talented women, are going to have a huge match at WrestleMania. They're going to have time. And I'm going to have to step on the same show to try and top them. It's so cool to see them get their opportunities. It doesn't matter what race you are, what sexual orientation you are, if you've got the talent, you're going to get the opportunity. To see just how diverse our roster is now is just absolutely incredible."-McIntyre

On Lashley fighting through adversity to get to his first WrestleMania championship match: