Elimination Chamber 2020 Preview & Live Coverage

The Elimination Chamber PPV is tonight and it is the final show before the grand-daddy of them all WrestleMania. The show tonight features four title matches, one number one contender matches and a couple of grudge matches that could help shape WrestleMania. If you would like our staff's predictions on the show tonight you can click here.

The Title Matches:

The Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and both Tag Team Championships are on the line tonight. That's right no Universal, WWE or either Women's Title will be defended on this show. The I.C. Championship will be defended in a handicap match between the champion and his rivals Sami Zayn, Cesaro and former champion Shinsuke Nakamura. This feud has been going on since the end of last year where Strowman was teaming with New Day wrestling the faction. In fact this will be Sami Zayn's first match back in the ring since December 27th of 2019.

The United States Championship will be defended for the first time since Andrade got suspended for violation of the wellness policy. Much like the mid-card title on Smackdown this is another long term feud that maybe seeing a final payoff before WrestleMania. This feud also began in December of last year when Andrade "injured" Humberto during a Gauntlet match to determine the U.S. Championship number one contender. This would lead to Humberto doing the same to Andrade and the two wrestling numerous times over the months. Will this match put an end to this feud or is it another match to add fire to this feud.

The Monday Night Messiah and Murphy defeated the Viking Raiders who were on quite the 98 day title reign. The faction members would hold the title for less than three weeks before dropping the titles to the very popular Street Profits this past week on Raw. WWE has done a fantastic job weaving storylines throughout Raw each week and this was no different. In front of a hot Brooklyn crowd the Profits got the win over the despised Messiah and his teammate with the help of Kevin Owens who made the crowd go crazy. It's not likely that Rollins and Murphy regain their titles here however I do wonder how we will further the feud with Owens and Rollins tonight.

The Smackdown Tag Team Championships will be defended inside the Elimination Chamber. This is the first match that is showing intertwining stories through the Smackdown brand. You have Otis (Heavy Machinery) who is feuding with Ziggler (and Roode) over the love of Mandy Rose. Otis had his heart broken weeks ago and Ziggler was there to step on the pieces on his way to a date with Otis's love interest. Both teams would battle in the Gauntlet match last week that would eventually see Roode and Ziggler win to have the advantage of entering the match last.

Let's also move to The New Day, Usos and Miz/Morrison, since Morrison's return these three teams have been battling at the top of the division for the gold. With Miz and Morrison as champions going into the match it's unsure which team walks away with the gold as this tag division is featuring five teams on the brand heading towards WrestleMania.

Trying to figure out where Daniel Bryan fits into the WrestleMania puzzle at this time is one of the most intriguing things to do. He went from potential Universal Champion months ago to now wrestling Drew Gulak in a match that could certainly be the Match of the Night. For almost a month Gulak has sent pupils to take down Bryan and Bryan has overcome every obstacle to this point. Now Bryan has challenged Gulak to a match tonight at the Elimination Chamber. This seems like the perfect spot to have Gulak get a major victory while incorporating Bryan's WrestleMania feud. Is it possible that Gulak has one more pupil that we don't know about yet and who will be Bryan's biggest challenge yet?

A.J. Styles has accomplished everything in the WWE that he could ever expect to and that includes handing Aleister Black his first loss on Monday Night Raw. This past week on Raw Black had to go through Anderson and Gallows before facing Styles who then defeated the up and coming star. To finish the match Styles pinned Black using the Undertakers signature pin and clearly taking a shot at the man who won the Tuwaiq Trophy in Saudi Arabia.

With a no disqualification stipulation placed on this match you have to wonder if the Undertaker will make his presence felt. The only question is will Aleister Black and The Club be involved in this feud with The Undertaker and A.J. Styles going into WrestleMania?

Finally, the likely main event of this show will be the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The winner of this match will take on Becky Lynch at WrestleMania for the Raw Women's Championship, a championship held by The Man for 336 days. All six women have purpose in this match and reasoning, Asuka for instance has been the greatest foe of the champion since the Royal Rumble in 2019.

The former Riott Squad members are all feuding as well, this past week Sarah Logan was a special referee for Ruby Riott vs. LIV Morgan that saw Morgan get the win after a fast count. After the match Logan would be the only one left standing after attacking both Riott and Morgan. This certainly won't be the end of their feud and the women could find themselves as the feature to the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal or in a triple threat match on the pre-show.

While many see Nattie as just a veteran to help this match be the best version of itself, she has been feuding with Asuka and Kairi Sane for the Women's Tag Titles. It's also worth noting that Beth Phoenix was just on Raw to help further the Edge and Orton feud and that her on screen best friend Ronda Rousey was just seen at WWE Headquarters. I wonder if this match will help guide Nattie's path to the Women's Tag Titles with either her former partner coming to her aide or her former friend making a spectacular return.

The odds on favorite for this match and the opponent that champion wants to face at WrestleMania is Shayna Baszler. The Submission Magician and former dominate NXT champion has burst onto the scene after biting Becky Lynch in her on screen debut. This could be the first of many main event victories for Baszler and will setup a true dream match of sorts for WrestleMania.

Check back in on this article once the show starts as we will be bringing you live coverage of Elimination Chamber. The show begins at 7pm on the WWE Network and is taking place in the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia so it's likely the crowd will be on fire.