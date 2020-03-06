The Elimination Chamber will take place this Sunday in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center and is available on the WWE Network. This will be the final PPV before WrestleMania next month and the show will feature two Elimination Chamber Matches. The staff has gotten together to bring you their picks for each match, enjoy!

Andrade vs. Humberto Carillo (United States Championship Match)

Chris - I'm terrified Andrade will lose the belt here, resulting in more hot potato-ing going forward. WWE seem to like Humberto, so he is my reluctant pick.

Winner: Humberto



Ryan- I really feel they will go with Humberto here. They have been really behind him. I think it is a bad idea as the crowd has not shared those same beliefs.

Winner: Humberto

Standing Streamer- Based on what I know about Andrade and his violation, I am going with Humberto. Wonder when they will drop his last name?

Winner: Humberto Carillo

Eva- I think we are building up to a Wrestlemania match between Andrade with Garza and Carillo with Rey Mysterio and Ricochet. While WWE might seem to like Humberto I think they should place their bets on Garza and Ricochet and give Carillo time to develop. But perhaps he will be an interesting champion.

Winner: Humberto Carillo

David- These two have played their part in a Monday Night Raw revival as of late and this should be entertaining. I'm a big Andrade fan but Carillo needs the win more.

Winner: Humberto Carillo

A.J. Styles vs. Aleister Black (No Disqualification Match)

Chris - A potential MOTY candidate right here. With the stipulation involved, I would be amazed if we don't see The Undertaker show up and cost AJ the victory.

Winner: Aleister Black



Ryan-This will be MOTN without a doubt. I just hope they give them the time. I also think we'll see Undertaker in some form during and resulting in Black getting the win.

Winner: Aleister Black



Standing Streamer-I feel the No DQ stipulation is not needed for the caliber of these two. I will go with Black because it is one of his bigger feuds & he needs to win. Plus, Styles is teflon.

Winner: Aleister Black



Eva- The OC will more than likely be involved. I hope the hijinks occur after the match finishes. And finally, hopefully, this is the start of making Aleister one of the top stars of the company and the next Undertaker

Winner: AJ Styles



David- OC need to look strong resulting in an AJ win and subsequent beat down on Black leading to Aleister and The Brothers of Destruction winning at Mania!

Winner: AJ Styles

Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy (Raw Tag Team Championships)

Chris- I'm thrilled that the Profits finally have the belts after WWE sleeping on them since their debut. I can't imagine them losing here,especially with Seth likely facing KO at Mania.

Winner: Street Profits



Ryan-The Street Profits are very entertaining and Murphy and Rollins are amazing. Should be good. Profits retain.

Winner: Street Profits



Standing Streamer-In what I expect to be an exciting match, I do not see Rollins & Murphy getting the straps back, but AOP could get invovled. I will stick with my original thought and say Street Profits retain.

Winner: Street Profits



Eva- Kevin Owens is going to piss Rollins of to no end. It is interesting to me to see how they will build that match up with Samoa Joe out. The Brooklyn crowd was hot for the Street Profits. Will Philadelphia be into the Profits? AOP attack the Profits after and set up a triple threat Raw tag team match at Mania.

Winner: Street Profits



David- My hope is for KO to take out Rollins before the match meaning the AOP take on the Street Profits. Would be a great match and will help build Rollins versus KO at Mania.

Winner: Street Profits

Braun Strowman vs Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn & Cesaro (IC Championship)

Chris- When was the last time we had a 3v1 match? Much less for a title? I'm excited for this one, specifically seeing Zayn wrestle again. Strowman will find a way though against all odds.

Winner: Braun Strowman



Ryan-I absolutely hate handicapped matches for titles. This one needs to be on the pre show. Strowman retains.

Winner: Braun Strowman



Standing Streamer-I am not sure how this one will play out, but I think it is too early to take the title off of Braun. But since Strowman does not need it & listening to Sami cut promos holding a title is GOLD, I am going with Sami Zayn.

Winner: Sami Zayn



Eva- While my heart wants Cesaro to win. I would also riot if Strowman loses his first title so soon. Will Sheamus involve himself after the match to go for the title that he is missing to become a Grand Slam Champion?

Winner: Braun Strowman



David- Can't wait to see Sami in action and hopefully this leads to a Zayn/Nakamura feud. Braun just doesn't do it for me so I hope it's a bridge too far for him.

Winner: Sami Zayn

Miz & Morrison vs. The Usos vs. The New Day vs. Lucha House Party vs. Heavy Machinary vs. Ziggler & Roode (Smackdown Tag Team Championships)

Chris- This could be the best Chamber match of all time. I see this one being all about the long game. Ziggler & Roode to win, leading to Otis usurping Dolph at Mania and finally getting his peach, Mandy.

Winner: Ziggler & Roode



Ryan-This one should be really good. I think we'll see Heavy Machinery get the straps here but I could also see Ziggler and Roode to set up the Mania match. I am fine with either as long as it isn’t the New Day or Usos again.

Winner: Heavy Machinary



Standing Streamer-A lot of experience in this chamber match and I expect it to be long and exciting. But in the end, I will have to say that Zigler/Roode win titles.

Winner: Ziggler & Roode



Eva- I have no freaking clue and quite frankly I don't care. Otis and Mandy were the most interesting part of Smackdown these last few months. Ziggler wins because he pins Otis and then we see Otis destroy him at Wrestlemania.

Winner: Ziggler & Roode



David- What Chris said! This division's had nothing going on so the Ziggler/Otis/Mandy love triangle is at least something we are invested in and the pay off for Otis at Mania would be awesome!

Winner: Ziggler & Roode

Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott vs. LIV Morgan vs. Sarah Logan vs. Nattie (Elimination Chamber To Determine #1 Contender For Women's Title)

Chris- I mean... it is obviously Shayna. It is unfathomable for anyone else to win here. Outside or Shayna, only Asuka is worthy and we've already seen that match a whole bunch of times.

Winner: Shayna Baszler



Ryan-This one was lazily booked from what I have seen. Shayna is clearly winning. Should be a fun match though and maybe we get some interesting ending other than Shayna just destroying everyone.

Winner: Shayna Bazler



Standing Streamer-Everyone is going with Shayna. I do not know one person that does not think she will win, so because of that I am going with Asuka.

Winner: Asuka



Eva- Bless your heart if you think someone else than Shayna is winning. Will Shafir and Duke be involved. Will Rousey come back in time for Wrestlemania? Will Becky Lynch lock herself in with Shayna after Shayna wins? Which former Riott Squad member come out looking strong? Also, it makes sense for the women to main event this pay per view? This is the match that has the most story behind it.

Winner: Shayna Bazler



David- Potentially a great match albeit with a predictable outcome. Would like to see all women looking strong with Liv Morgan to be the surprise package.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

