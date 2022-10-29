Emma Returns to WWE and Challenged for the Gold

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FS1 saw former WWE superstar Emma make her return to the company answering Ronda Rousey’s open challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Emma looked to make a statement after being away for five years and take the gold from Rousey.

Unfortunately Emma would come up short and Rousey would retain the championship with a submission victory.

Since being away from WWE Emma would wrestle all over the world including Impact Wrestling. It was in IMPACT that she would form a tag team with Madison Rayne, The Influence and win the Knockouts Tag Team Championship. She would also unsuccessfully challenge new champion Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts World Championship last year.

Welcome back Emma!

