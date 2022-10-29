Skip to main content
Emma Returns to WWE and Challenged for the Gold

Emma Returns to WWE and Challenged for the Gold

Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FS1 saw former WWE superstar Emma make her return to the company answering Ronda Rousey’s open challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Emma looked to make a statement after being away for five years and take the gold from Rousey. 

Unfortunately Emma would come up short and Rousey would retain the championship with a submission victory. 

Since being away from WWE Emma would wrestle all over the world including Impact Wrestling. It was in IMPACT that she would form a tag team with Madison Rayne, The Influence and win the Knockouts Tag Team Championship. She would also unsuccessfully challenge new champion Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts World Championship last year.

Welcome back Emma!

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

40039452-BB96-4248-B42A-CB836D31FF05
WWE News

Emma Returns to WWE and Challenged for the Gold

58CF3BEC-894D-4FFF-B0A8-5530D6282462
WWE NXT

WWE NXT: Tag Title Tuesday Results and Recap 10.25.22

E3D37191-91C5-44A2-BAED-12E5420B2734
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT Preview: Tag Title Tuesday 10.25.22

55DD7347-2502-46D4-83B4-E6F11F0661A2
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results and Recap 10.24.22

4118150E-81EA-4B79-8500-DF81B056A674
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 10.24.22

D0AFE0F8-E61F-4E4C-8181-1CA4AE48083F
WWE News

WWE Announces Elimination Chamber 2023 Location

0050AD82-82C3-4A84-9FA7-AC08E1DA3253
WWE NXT

NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Results and Recap 10.22.22

09BA98F9-D1A5-4487-8990-31AF36EFD0C9
WWE NXT 2.0

New NXT North American Champion Crowned at NXT Halloween Havoc 10.22.22