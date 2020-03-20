In an exclusive given to Variety.com.

Of all the sports ESPN has shown over the years, professional wrestling matches from WWE haven’t really been on the list. That will change this weekend.

For three Sundays, the Disney-owned sports-media giant will air classic WrestleMania events on its flagship cable network and stream them on its mobile app. The initiative commences this Sunday at 7 p.m. eastern, when ESPN airs WrestleMania 30 from April, 2014.

FULL SCHEDULE:



WrestleMania 30 (airs Sunday, March 22, 7p EST) – from April 6, 2014



WrestleMania 32 (airs Sunday, March 29, 7p EST) – from April 3, 2016



WrestleMania 35 (airs Sunday, April 5, 3p EST) – from April 7, 2019