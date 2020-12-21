Evening New 12.21.20 | RIP Kevin Greene | Mance Warner Asks for Release | McIntyre on Cameo | Page on Darby Allin | AEW Games Preview & more

We are saddened to inform you tonight of the passing of Kevin Greene. As of this news, there is no cause of death. Greene is an NFL Hall of Famer & also loved professional wrestling.

Greene debuted in WCW as a tag team partner for fellow NFL star Steve McMichael, which was a storyline point in McMichael turning & joining the 4 Horseman. Greene got his revenge on McMichael when he beat him in a singles match.



Greene also was part of a 6-man tag match at the 1997 Slamboree. He teamed with Roddy Piper & Ric Flair to take on Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Syxx. Flair, Piper & Greene beat the nWo.



Then in 1998, Greene teamed with Bill Goldberg to beat the nWo again. Greene had to leave the sport of professional wrestling due to the NFL issing the "no wrestling" clause in his contract. Green will be missed.



RIP Kevin Greene

Smackdown FS1 Ratings

Smackdown got 1.030 million viewers on 12.18.20. They got .3 in the 18-49 demographic. So that is an overall improvement in viewership from the last two times that they were on FS1.

Ol' Mance Warner asks for MLW

Mance Warner recently spoke with WrestlingInc. & he confirmed the rumors going around that he has asked for his release from MLW. As of right now, Warner has not been granted that release.

“Well, I think people have seen that before on the dirt sheets out there. Old Mancer did ask for his release from MLW, but you’ve seen that on dirt sheets, and that’s kind of where we’re at right now. It is what it is. Where I’m going to be and what I’m going to be doing, I’m always going to be at GCW & IWA Mid-South.”-Mance Speaking to WrestlingInc

Ethan Page & Darby Allin

Before Ethan Page joined IMPACT Wrestling, he had a feud with Darby Allin. We also saw recently that Page teased about collecting the TNT title. Well page say down with The Push Podcast recently & he discussed going for that title & re-starting his feud with Allin.



“I will say that I still have nagging injuries and I’m sure he definitely does too. [Last time] he broke his arm with a shovel….I don’t know man, I don’t know if I’m ready to go back into something like that that’s so physically demanding. And I have a lot of respect for him, but I don’t know if I could take another loss to him so if that were to happen again I don’t think it’d end up well for either one of us.”-Page on Allin

Want to learn more about this amazing feud with Darby Allin, check out Kenny Johnson's documentary:

Drew McIntyre on Cameo

First The Undertaker & now Drew McIntyre. Drew & the WWE announced today that Drew is on cameo. A cameo from the WWE Champion will cost you $400 per video.

AEW Games Sneak Preview

Aubrey Edwards was very excited to show us the General Manager game that they have been working on in AEW Games.